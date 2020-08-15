Early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 Mary Lou Jones peacefully transitioned when the Lord called her home. Born Sept. 1, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas Mary Lou was the first of two children born to James Evans and Luella (Evans) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her only sister, Betty Jean Evans Hill, all of Port Arthur, Texas. She was affectionately called MaDear by all who knew and loved her.

In 1983, Mary Lou married Albert Jones. They remained married for 37 years until she went home to meet her Lord and Savior. She was a loving, caring mother to Jamil Abdul-Jabber and Adrienne Chavis and the same loving, kind stepmother to her husband's three children, Harold, Michael and Janice (Jones) Perkins. She was a grandmother, great grandmother and caring friend and mentor to many people. MaDear's life truly embodied the song, "If I Can Help Somebody", because she was always willing to help someone.When Mary Lou moved to Lake Charles in 1954 she came a member of Warren Methodist Church. She was a woman born with music in her heart and soul. The history of Warren does not mention the musicians who served the church, however, there has never been one who served as long as Mary Lou had. She served as pianist of the Upper Room and Senior Choirs, and directed the Mass, Celestial and Male choirs. She also taught Adult Sunday School, was a past president of United Methodist Wo

men and was the pianist for Vacation Bible School. Always willing to serve and help, MaDear played for Homegoing Celebrations and weddings as her love offering to anyone that requested her to play. After graduating from Lincoln High School, she moved to Lake Charles, LA and enrolled in McNeese State College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. She was awarded her Master's Degree of Music Education from Texas Southern University.Mary Lou retired from the Calcasieu Parish School System with over 30 years of service. She taught Music and English at W.O. Boston High School.Mary Lou was involved with many area, state and national organizations. After retirement in 1987, she became a volunteer at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She volunteered for 30 years and served a total of 11,743 hours. She served at the front information desk greeting visitors and patients entering the hospital. In 1996 she organized a choral group, "Happy Harmonizers" that performed at various hospitals, care facilities and other community functions. In 2001, Mary Lou was recognized by the Louisiana Hospital Association as Auxilian of the Year. In 2012 she became an honorary lifetime member of the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was initiated into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated June 3, 1980. She was also a member of National Association of University Women and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.

Praise God MaDear leaves a strong legacy of faith, love, strength, courage and service with her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband, Albert; her two children, Jamil (Fareedah) Abdul-Jabber of Dallas, Texas and Adrienne Chavis of Atlanta, Georgia. Her stepchildren; Harold (Linda) Jones; Florence (Michael) Jones and Janice (Jones) Perkins and many grand and great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews and godchildren and beautiful, endearing lifelong friendships.

Visitation will be Monday Aug. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday Aug. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel.

