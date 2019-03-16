Mary Louise Carpenter, 83, passed away on March 14, 2019, in the comfort of her own home.

Ms. Carpenter spent her entire life in Lake Charles and was a graduate of Marion High School. Mary had many passions but none as intense as her love for the Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers football teams. She also loved to travel and be outside with nature. She enjoyed dancing to country western music. Mary was a hard worker and was a loving nanny for family members but also got enjoyment from mowing her yard. She liked Amtrak trains and got excited about seeing the Thunderbirds perform at airshows. Mary was also a devout Catholic.

She is survived by her sister, Patsy Carpenter Neil Benoit of Lake Charles; niece, Melody Hartwell and husband Dennis of Lake Charles; nephew, Craig Neil of Lake Charles; great-nephew, Lyndon Hartwell and wife Devin of Vinton; great-niece, Christin Martin and husband John of Myersville, Md.; great-niece, Laken Rubit and husband Brandon of Lake Charles; great-nephew, Justin Manning of Lake Charles; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Jayden, Marley, Daylon, Trinity, Cheyenne, Malcolm and A.J on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beulah Carpenter; brother-in-law, Jesse Neil; and great-nephew, PFC Chase Edwards USMC.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Chris David will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a rosary at 1:30 p.m.

The family wishes to thank all of Mary's doctors and nurses who cared for her over the last four years and particularly to Christus Hospice for their love and care in recent months.