Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Mary Sibley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
New Emmanuel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Emmanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sibley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Sibley


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Sibley Obituary
Mary Louise Sibley, 89, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. She was born May 13, 1930, to Herfner Cutliff and Louise North Cutliff in Shreveport, La.
She worked in Education as a teacher for 30 plus years in Calcasieu Parish. She attended Second Ward and W.O. Boston High School. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Grambling State University and received two Masters Degree in Education from McNeese State University. She was a member of New Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beta Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, National Association of University Women and was active in many other organizations as well.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Deidre Sibley Rachal and son-in-law, Sylvester Rachal; eight brothers, Herfner Cutliff, Jr. (Irene), Eddie Lee Cutliff, Isaac K. Cutliff, Randy Cutliff (Victoria), Lionel Cutliff, Toby Lyles, Lawrence Dudley (Carolyn Ann), and Charles Dudley; three sisters, Matte Magnolia Lyles, Odelia Lyles Hayes (David) and Donnie R. Cutliff; five grandchildren, Eric Rachal (Sommer), D'Jenia Rachal, Armand Rachal, Kennari Rachal and Ryan Rachal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herfner and Louise Cutliff; and her brother, Larry Cutliff.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at New Emmanuel Baptist Church, The Rev. Roland E. Mouton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now