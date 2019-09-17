|
|
Mary Louise Sibley, 89, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. She was born May 13, 1930, to Herfner Cutliff and Louise North Cutliff in Shreveport, La.
She worked in Education as a teacher for 30 plus years in Calcasieu Parish. She attended Second Ward and W.O. Boston High School. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Grambling State University and received two Masters Degree in Education from McNeese State University. She was a member of New Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beta Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, National Association of University Women and was active in many other organizations as well.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Deidre Sibley Rachal and son-in-law, Sylvester Rachal; eight brothers, Herfner Cutliff, Jr. (Irene), Eddie Lee Cutliff, Isaac K. Cutliff, Randy Cutliff (Victoria), Lionel Cutliff, Toby Lyles, Lawrence Dudley (Carolyn Ann), and Charles Dudley; three sisters, Matte Magnolia Lyles, Odelia Lyles Hayes (David) and Donnie R. Cutliff; five grandchildren, Eric Rachal (Sommer), D'Jenia Rachal, Armand Rachal, Kennari Rachal and Ryan Rachal; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herfner and Louise Cutliff; and her brother, Larry Cutliff.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at New Emmanuel Baptist Church, The Rev. Roland E. Mouton Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 17, 2019