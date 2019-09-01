|
After many years of battling Alzheimer's, Mary Louise Arthur Singleton was released from its terrible hold at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019m with her loving husband by her side.
She truly "lived" her 76 years, being born in Sandusky, Ohio, on March 27, 1943. She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1961 and went on to get her BS and MS from McNeese State University, all in Lake Charles, La. Having met her husband-to-be at the BSU while attending McNeese, she got married in 1965 to John M. Singleton of Sulphur (formerly Maplewood). They stayed in Houston for the first three years of marriage and moved back to the Lake Charles area for good and remained married for 54 years.
Mary was a Calcasieu Parish school teacher for 33 years and taught children of some of her former students. What tales could be told.
Mary and John had many friends and lots of family and their weekends were filled with travels. Over the years, they logged over 200,000 miles traveling all over this beautiful country. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and camping. In her younger days, she traveled the country on the back of the Goldwing (much to the dismay of her mother) and loved sharing those stories. She loved to go out and eat, especially for fried shrimp. In her spare time, she was very active with the Lake Charles Civic Ballet, serving as the stage manager for a number of years. She also met many friends through her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi.
Mary was truly the kindest, gentlest person. She believed in the goodness in everyone. Her faith in God was strong and she leaned on the Lord and His word to get her through hard times. She believed in family and how they should stay together no matter what. She believed that one should be good, kind and nice; just because it's right. Be considerate and thoughtful, talk to one another… just be nice. You mattered… a lot… to her…. Always.
Mary and John have one daughter, Gwendolyn Joy Singleton Williams, RN, (Marty Williams) of Frierson, La. Joy gave them two grandchildren that they spoiled to no avail… Faith Williams and Caleb Williams. They had a son, John E. Singleton (deceased) and have a second son, Charles Bradley Singleton, DVM, (Alisha Hyatt Singleton) of Austin, Texas. Brad and Alisha have given them two grandsons, Parker Singleton and Jude Singleton, who were also well spoiled by "Granny." She is also survived by her sister, Pat James of Newton, Texas; and brothers, William Arthur of Bend, Ore., and Thomas Arthur of Lake Charles.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Arthur and Mary Arthur. She lost a younger sister, Katie Arthur Bowman to breast cancer. She lost her first son, John E. Singleton, at age 6 to a school bus accident. She has lost many extended family members and lots of close friends that she will be happy to see in heaven. We know the catching up visits are glorious and she is so happy now.
Many thanks are extended to the staff at Rosewood Nursing home and to the love and support provided by Harbor Hospice.
Since Mary devoted so much of her life to teaching, it is requested that gifts of new school supplies be brought to the visitation or service in lieu of flowers. If desired, donations may be made directly to DeWanna's Closet, 4428 Ihles Rd., Lake Charles, LA 70605, (337) 274-6629, www.dewannascloset.com. These gifts will be turned over to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for distribution throughout the parish on an as needed basis. Each donation will contain a note stating this is a memorial gift in honor of a Calcasieu Parish school teacher.
The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Services will be led by Rev. Marty Williams. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and continue from 8 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019