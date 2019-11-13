|
Mary Louise Walter, 79, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native of Kirbyville, Texas, and had been a resident of Vinton, for the last 57 years. Louise was a member of Pinehurst United Pentecostal Church of Orange, Texas. She enjoyed going to garage sales and working outside taking care of her plants.
Survivors include her children, Tanya Gaudet and husband Craig, Randy Walter and wife Vickie, Kelly Walter, Cathy Quinn, Tammy Prince and husband Tony, Todd Walter and wife Teri, and Tush Walter, all of Vinton, Diane Prejean of Pineville, Beth Linscomb and husband Roger of Deweyville, Texas, and George Tracy Walter and wife Shannon of Japan; her sisters, Katie Crook of Orange, Texas, and Dorothy Kelly of Arkansas; 35 grandchildren; and 60 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy L. Walter.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Bill Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Pallbearers will be Clayton Miller, Chad Miller, Louis Walter, Nick Walter, Tony Prince and Roger Linscomb. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to Callie East, Diane LeBlanc, and Virginia Gant with Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care of Louise.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019