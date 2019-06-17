Home

JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
4321 LAKE STREET
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Mary Mancuso
Mary Montalbano Mancuso Obituary
Mary Montalbano Mancuso, 93, of Lake Charles was welcomed into Heaven's gates at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the presence of her family who loved her so much.
Mrs. Mancuso was born on August 22, 1926 in Lake Charles where she resided all of her life. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful heart for Jesus and will be remembered as a master chef, comedian, devout catholic, and queen of the cards. Mrs. Mancuso was always everyone's mentor and her home was their safe haven. She was the family caretaker for anyone that was sick or ill or needed to be looked after. No one was wiser or knew more about life and love than she did.
Those left to cherish her memory are six children, Alphonse Mancuso, Jr. (Velder) of Moss Bluff, Peter Mancuso (Sharon) of Big Lake, Craig Mancuso of Lake Charles, Kent Mancuso of Welch, Mike Mancuso (Pam) of Lafayette, and Mary "Moochie" Adams (Blake) of Lake Charles; eighteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse Mancuso, Sr.; her parents, Lucy and Peter Montalbano; sisters, Marguerite "Teet" Hermann and Josie Lyles; and three grandchildren, Ricky, Stacy, and Shane Mancuso.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Monday in the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on June 17, 2019
