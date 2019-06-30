Mary Vernella Guillory, 91, a native of Mamou, and resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on June 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Guillory was married to the love of her life for 72 years. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She was a very private and empathetic person. She was a devoted mother and loved seeing her children and their families and cooking for them every Sunday. In her spare time, Vernella was an avid reader and loved cooking and eating Gumbo.

Vernella was preceded in death by her parents, Hurdy and Maya Fontenot Devillier; and husband, Herman Joseph Guillory Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four loving children, Herman J. Guillory Jr. and wife Del of Lafayette, David Guillory of Lake Charles, Janet Miller and fiancé Gary Wicke of Lake Charles, and Danny Guillory and wife Regina also of Lake Charles; brother, Linus Devillier of Carylss; grandchildren, Kevin Guillory, Craig Guillory, Kristi Munzing and Ashley Dewees; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Mrs. Guillory will be buried alongside her husband at the New St. Ann's Church Cemetery. Published in American Press on June 30, 2019