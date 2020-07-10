Mary Wyline Doucet, 83, of Carlyss, La. passed away at Lake Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2020.

Mary was born on July 3, 1937 in Mamou, La. to Tanzy and Elsie Guillory. She graduated from St. Charles Academy in 1955 and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She was known for never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed preserving fruits and vegetables of her and her husband's orchard and garden. She also took the great pleasure in giving these as gifts to all her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, John Martin Doucet; sister, Pam and husband Kenneth Fontenot; daughter-in-law, Angela Doucet; grandchildren, Luke Doucet and wife Laurynn and Adele Doucet and fiancé Stephen Box; step-son, Nick Doucet and wife Beth; grandchildren, Rachel (Colby) Kyle and Courtney (Pat) Cornwell; and great-grandchildren, Landry Doucet and Bryce Kyle.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Doucet; parents; and her brothers, Herbert and Reven Guillory.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Theresa's Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at New Hackberry Cemetery. Fr. Luke Krzanowski will officiate services.

