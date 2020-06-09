On the morning of June 6, 2020, at 4:57 a.m., Mason Wayne Hearn gained his angel wings and went to meet his Maker.

Mason was a student of Barbe High School. He loved basketball, playing video games and swimming. Mason was a kindhearted young man who loved entertaining children especially his little cousin, Beau Devillier.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Christy Hearn; stepfather, Terence West; and biological father, Chris Carrier (Taka). Mason had one brother, T.J. West, his partner in crime. His paternal grandmother is Lillie Guillory. His maternal grandparents, Sharon, also known as Gammie, and Wayne Hearn, also known as Gammie's friend, were an integral part of Mason's life. Mason's Uncle Brent (BJ) Hearn was an important role model to him and Mason was his wingman. Mason was loved by his Nanny Vicki Welch, Uncle Kenneth Leger (Marcel), and Aunt Veronica Gaspard (Ronnie) (Randy). He had many cousins who love him especially his little buddy, Beau Devillier.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Gurfy and Ethel Leger and Leonard and Bonnie Hearn; grandfathers, Joseph West Sr. and Joseph Carrier Jr.; and his uncles, Junior Leger, James Welch and Ryan Carrier.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Cremation will follow. A visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

The family wants to express their appreciation to Monsignor Jace Eskind and the pediatric unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for their kindness and support.

