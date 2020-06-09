Mason Wayne Hearn
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the morning of June 6, 2020, at 4:57 a.m., Mason Wayne Hearn gained his angel wings and went to meet his Maker.
Mason was a student of Barbe High School. He loved basketball, playing video games and swimming. Mason was a kindhearted young man who loved entertaining children especially his little cousin, Beau Devillier.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Christy Hearn; stepfather, Terence West; and biological father, Chris Carrier (Taka). Mason had one brother, T.J. West, his partner in crime. His paternal grandmother is Lillie Guillory. His maternal grandparents, Sharon, also known as Gammie, and Wayne Hearn, also known as Gammie's friend, were an integral part of Mason's life. Mason's Uncle Brent (BJ) Hearn was an important role model to him and Mason was his wingman. Mason was loved by his Nanny Vicki Welch, Uncle Kenneth Leger (Marcel), and Aunt Veronica Gaspard (Ronnie) (Randy). He had many cousins who love him especially his little buddy, Beau Devillier.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Gurfy and Ethel Leger and Leonard and Bonnie Hearn; grandfathers, Joseph West Sr. and Joseph Carrier Jr.; and his uncles, Junior Leger, James Welch and Ryan Carrier.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Cremation will follow. A visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family wants to express their appreciation to Monsignor Jace Eskind and the pediatric unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for their kindness and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 8, 2020
he taught me a lot about basketball and how i could better myself .
Calyia
Friend
June 8, 2020
Shonda Cooper
Family
June 8, 2020
Mason was my friend and a great person. I will miss him.
Kellen Katchur
Classmate
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry. Praying for peace and comfort for all of you.
Eileen Eisner
Friend
June 8, 2020
Kasie Citizen
Friend
June 8, 2020
R I P nephew, I didnt get to see you often, but Aunt Kim loved you, sweet , handsome young man, you will be missed!❤
Kim West
Family
June 8, 2020
Prayers for everyone Sweet boy
Heather Savoy
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved