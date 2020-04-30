|
Matthew 'Brian' Dodson, 58, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Ochsner LSU Health Center in Shreveport, after a long and extraordinary life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde N. Dodson Jr.; his mother, Emma Ettavee Fontenot Dodson; and his brother, Clyde N. Dodson III. Survivors include his son, Matthew Blake Dodson; daughter, Amy F. Stepp; son-in-law, Chase W. Stepp; granddaughter, Kaislyn F. Stepp; grandson, Cooper W. Stepp of Natchitoches, La.; brother, Neal Dodson and his wife Mary Anne of Pearland; brother, Jon Corin Dodson of Houston; brother, Randy Dodson and his wife Elizabeth of Houston; along with many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Mr. Dodson graduated in 1980 from Leesville High School. Mr. Dodson earned a bachelor's degree in education from McNeese State University in 1986. He later graduated from The University of Phoenix in 2012 with a master's degree in educational administration and supervision, and obtained an additional plus 30 hours for coursework completed at McNeese State University.
Mr. Dodson, also known as "Coach," was a retired teacher and coach who spent 22 years teaching special education in Cameron Parish and 11 years teaching and coaching in Natchitoches Parish. He worked as a real estate agent for Cane Heritage Realty and was a university site supervisor for Northwestern State University upon passing. Mr. Dodson was a member of Word of Grace Ministries in Pineville, La. He was an honorary member of Theta Chi at Northwestern State University and known as one of Natchitoches' local handy man.
Coach was a welcoming presence who never met a stranger. He was always available to talk, help, and pray with others. Mr. Dodson was a two-time cancer survivor that never wavered in his faith in Jesus Christ. After being diagnosed with cancer for a third time, Mr. Dodson's response to his two children that he adored was, "I'm not going out without a fight," and as always, he did just that.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Coach Dodson Memorial Scholarship at Northwestern State University.
A graveside service to honor his life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at American Cemetery in Natchitoches. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Blake Dodson, Neal Dodson, Jon Dodson, Troy Clark, Chase Stepp and Justin Price.
Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2020