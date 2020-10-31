1/1
Matthew L. "Whitey" Sonnier
Matthew L "Whitey" Sonnier, 61, went to his Eternal Home on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born in Lake Charles, La.
He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Mary Christina Sonnier.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Buddy and Alice Sonnier; four brothers, Gregory Sonnier and wife, Rebecca, Timothy Sonnier and wife, Tamala, Douglas Sonnier and wife, Debbie, and Daniel Sonnier and wife, Brandi; friend, Silvia Jaye; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other friends.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson-Sulphur Memorial. Matthew was laid to rest in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.

Published in American Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
