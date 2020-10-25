1/1
Matthew Paul Smith
Matthew Paul Smith, 33, of Sulphur passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. He was born in Lake Charles and a native of Sulphur. Matthew was a graduate of Sulphur High School.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Amber Perry Smith; his son, Caspian Aaron Paul Smith; his daughter, Ember Rain Smith all of Sulphur; father and step mother, Bud Smith and wife Chris of Lake Charles; brother, William Donald Smith and wife Kelli of DeRidder; and his niece, Kadi Belle Smith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Irene Smith.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Rev. Marcus Wade officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Monday at 8 a.m. until time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
OCT
26
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
OCT
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
October 24, 2020
Panama City
October 24, 2020
So very sad to hear about his passing. I've known Matt for almost 17 yrs. To him as well as many of his friends, I was Mama Nae. I pray he in now in peace and dancing with his mom in heaven. My prayers to his family and friends left behind.
Renee Cope
Friend
