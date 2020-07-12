Matthew William Verret 57, born Sept. 9, 1962 residing in Lake Charles, he died on July 6, 2020.
Matthew was a loving, positive person who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of St Luke's Simpson Methodist Church. Matthew attended school at F K White, and worked at CARC in their Vocational Services. Matthew's passions included John Deere, Country Music, and Dallas Cowboys.
Matthew is preceded in death by his Father Merlin James Verret, and Sister Cynthia Porter.
Matthew is survived by his Mother Betty G. Verret, Brother Madison Verret of Dripping Springs, Sisters Cheri Sims of Louisville Ky, and Suzanne Bolosky of St Louis Mo, Aunt Patsy Summerlin of Albany Ga, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Services are pending.
Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.