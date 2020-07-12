Matthew was our longtime neighbor on Prien Bluffs--maybe one of the first we met when we moved in, as he visited up & down our street befriending everyone of us! He graced our family's life with his genuine, warm, winning personality. It is hard to receive word of his "home-going", yet I am pretty sure he is now making a whole bunch of angels into his new friends! Especially want to send love to Suzy & Betty, who I knew best, and lifting the entire Verret family into the compassionate embrace of God at this sad time of parting with your beloved brother & son.

Trisha Sheridan-Stanfill

Neighbor