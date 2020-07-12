1/1
Matthew William Verret
1962 - 2020
Matthew William Verret 57, born Sept. 9, 1962 residing in Lake Charles, he died on July 6, 2020.
Matthew was a loving, positive person who will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of St Luke's Simpson Methodist Church. Matthew attended school at F K White, and worked at CARC in their Vocational Services. Matthew's passions included John Deere, Country Music, and Dallas Cowboys.
Matthew is preceded in death by his Father Merlin James Verret, and Sister Cynthia Porter.
Matthew is survived by his Mother Betty G. Verret, Brother Madison Verret of Dripping Springs, Sisters Cheri Sims of Louisville Ky, and Suzanne Bolosky of St Louis Mo, Aunt Patsy Summerlin of Albany Ga, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Services are pending.

Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
July 9, 2020
Matthew was our longtime neighbor on Prien Bluffs--maybe one of the first we met when we moved in, as he visited up & down our street befriending everyone of us! He graced our family's life with his genuine, warm, winning personality. It is hard to receive word of his "home-going", yet I am pretty sure he is now making a whole bunch of angels into his new friends! Especially want to send love to Suzy & Betty, who I knew best, and lifting the entire Verret family into the compassionate embrace of God at this sad time of parting with your beloved brother & son.
Trisha Sheridan-Stanfill
Neighbor
July 9, 2020
I was so sorry to learn of your loss. Matthew will be sorely missed and my thoughts are with the entire Verret family in this difficult time.
Louanna Lunn
Friend
July 8, 2020
I'm sorry sorry to hear about Matthew .. I looked forward to seeing him at our family gathering during the Holidays. He was an Angel living here on earth ! RIP my brother !
Kevin Johnson
Family
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I remember him well from my time working at Meres in the early 80s. Him and Mr Verret would come load up buggies full of groceries to cook
Jeff Beam
Acquaintance
