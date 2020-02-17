Home

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church

Mattie Lee Richard


1931 - 2020
Mattie Lee Richard Obituary
Mattie Lee Richard, 88, was born Oct. 16, 1931 in Waverly, La. to Paul and Catherine Reese Coleman. A resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church where she served as a nursery worker and in the Sunday School. She departed this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 2:20 a.m. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Walter Richard Jr., Charles Joseph (Loretta) Richard, and Lloyd (Dwana) Richard; six daughters, Catherine Ann Victorian, Sabra (Louis) Bell, Adrian (Bobby) Rubin, Tina Richard (Steven) Jubert, Michelle (Michael) Freeman, and Tracy Joseph; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Timothy Richard Sr.; daughter, Dianna LeDay; son, George Richard; and sister, Fannie Rochon. Her visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Pastor E. Kemper. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Feb. 17, 2020
