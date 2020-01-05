Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Mattie Shamsie
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Mattie Sue (Rushing) Shamsie


1934 - 2020
Mattie Sue (Rushing) Shamsie Obituary
Mattie Sue Rushing Shamsie, 85, of Lake Charles passed away on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at her residence.
Mattie Sue resided in Lake Charles area since 1968. She and her late husband owned Park-N-Shop Grocery store in Lake Charles and member of St. Luke Methodist Church. She was a native of Royston, Texas and long-time resident of Lake Charles. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth, Texas., and received her diploma at Will Rogers Coliseum. Mattie Sue then returned to Roystan, Texas, where she completed an LPN Nursing course at the Royston Callan Hospital. In 1954, Mattie Sue moved to Big Springs, Texas, where she met her husband, Sahid C. Shamsie, a handsome Airforce pilot. They were married in Val Dosta, Ga., this union produced five children: Dan R. Shamsie (Barbara), Sahid C. Shamsie Jr., Debra R. Shamsie, Deanna Shamsie Reynolds (Keith), and Shauna K. Shamsie, all of Lake Charles. She is also survived by one living sister, Nell Feagan of Sweet Water, Texas.
She had five grandchildren: Danielle Shamsie Prejean (Byron), Jason Shamsie (Sara), Joshua Fuselier, Shadda Perrodin Ethridge (Reggie) and Raven Fuselier Miranda (Joel). Her greatest assets were her great-grandchildren: Kaelyn Haredwick, Emmy Shamsie, Ella Shamsie, Julianna Miranda, Chloe Ethridge, Joshua Fuselier Jr., Charlee Prejean, Grady Ethridge, Sawyer Prejean, Elias Miranda, and Grayson Miranda.
Mattie Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Viola Hammitt Rushing; four sisters, Ann Edwards of Fort Worth, Texas; Evelyn Burton of Snyder, Texas; Betty Chapman of Rotan, Texas; and Jean Mattern of Kerryville, Texas.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time a Celebration of Life will be observed.
Burial will follow at Conoslata Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020
