Maude Elayne Glover, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Jasper, Texas. She was born June 12, 1931, in Lake Charles, where she was raised and raised her children. Known as Elayne, she moved to Toledo Bend with her husband in 1987.

Elayne attended and graduated from LaGrange Elementary-High School, then located at the corner of Ryan and School Streets. She graduated in 1948 and attended Louisiana Baptist College in Pineville. She was a long-time member of the University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles.

Elayne loved the outdoors and she was the secretary/treasurer of The Blue Hills Hunting Club for 14 years. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader, but above all loved God, her family and church family, Burkeville United Methodist Church. She held several offices in the church and was currently serving as Lay Leader. She was also treasurer of the Burkeville United Methodist Women and Burkeville United Women of Faith.

All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her friends, knew her as Granny or Momma. They learned about love and the love of God just being with her. Anyone around her knew how special she was. She always had a hug for everyone.

Elayne was preceded in death by her parents, David and Vena Carruthers; brother, David Carruthers Jr.; husbands, George Burgess and Hank Glover; and son-in-law, David Strauss.

She is survived by her younger brother, Thomas Gaylord Carruthers of Murray, Ky.; son, Roger G. Burgess (Claire) of Sulphur; daughter, Barbie Lakey (Burton) of Wiergate, Texas; stepson, Rodney Glover (Myra) of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren, Josh Burgess (Stacey) of Pearland, Texas, Eric Gwatney (Natasha) of Largo, Fla., Megan LeBoeuf (Corey) of Sulphur, and Bret Burgess (Rachel) of Conroe, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

A family graveside service was held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Toledo Bend Cemetery. A celebration of Life Service will be held after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

