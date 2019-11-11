Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Maverick Bourque
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Maverick James Bourque


2019 - 2019
Maverick James Bourque Obituary
Infant Maverick James Bourque went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women.
Survivors include his parents, Martin James, and Ettie Roseann Lyons Bourque; his grandparents, Paul and Theresa Lyons of Westlake, and Martie and Kenny Bourque of Lacassine; his great grandparents, Manuel Ray Breaux, Sr., Joyce Marie Bourque, and Margaret Ann Lyons, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Rose Rachal Donaldson, Ted Lyons, Dorothy "Dot" Hawkins, and Sonny Hawkins, Martha Martin Breaux, and Lalay James Bourque.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Nov. 11, 2019
