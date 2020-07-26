Mavis Martha Lormand of Moss Bluff was called Home after 95 years on this Earth.

Mavis was born on July 20, 1925, in Fenton, La, one of 10 children born to James and Avery Perkins. She was a humble woman, who lived and enjoyed the simpler side of life and she was giving by nature.

In 1945 she married Hugh Lormand, and together they welcomed five children; Louellen, Roberta "Sue", Tommie and Tammy. She was a loving and doting mother to her children, always setting a good example for her daughters, never faltering in the care of her family. As a seamstress, she used her knowledge to earn and provide, bringing in extra money. She was resourceful when it came to providing for her family, living off the land you could say. There was always a garden found at her house, full of beautiful flowers or vegetables used for meals. A fishing trip was always more than just a good time away from the house, it was a time to enjoy her family, yet be that evenings dinner.

After her children were grown and gone, she welcomed her grandchildren and great grandchildren just as she did her children, with open arms and a kiss on the cheek. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Christmas was her favorite holiday, because it meant togetherness, with faith and family.

In her later years, she enjoyed the retired life, a little less gardening or sewing, but never less family. Second to Christmas she enjoyed her birthday, not for the gifts, but for the cake and company, an Italian cream cake made by her daughter Tammy. Although seeing the TV became difficult for her, she loved listening to Johnny Carson on the TV. Family Feud gave her much excitement, listening to people battle it out for the coveted prizes, one of her daughters near by letting her know which family group won for the evening.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, her parents, a daughter; Patricia Hagar and two grandchildren; Stephen Ortego and Quentin Willis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Louellen (Alwyn) Willis, Roberta Sue (Glenn) Thibodeaux, Tommie (Elway) Stewart and Tammy(Hershel) Jordan, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.

The family will welcome friends at Hixson of Moss Bluff on Monday, July 27, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services to follow, beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Indian Village Cemetery.

