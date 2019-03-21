Maxie Dean Vaughan, 70, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:59 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Vaughan was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Eunice, La., and was raised in Lake Charles where she resided most of her life. She was a devoted mother and homemaker and raised three children. Mrs. Vaughan had a passion for yard work so once her children were older, she made a career in lawn care and landscaping and was well known for her business. Throughout her life she cared for several Jack Russell Terrier companions including Penny, Benny, and Gracie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Geoffrey Vaughan; children, Mary, William Lee, and Andrew Leonard Vaughan; siblings, Susan Breaux and Charles Ogea; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Octave Ogea.

A gathering of family and friends will be held in Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. An inurnment will be held at a later date in Patterson Protestant Cemetery in Patterson, La. Published in American Press on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary