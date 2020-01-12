|
Service for Mrs. Maxine Dunphy Black, 97, of Jennings, will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the South Chapel at Miguez Funeral Home with the Rev. Chan Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Black will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and will continue until time of service at 11 a.m.
Maxine Black was born in Crowley, La., on Dec. 17, 1922. She lived there with her parents Josephine and Marion Dunphy until moving to Jennings at the age of 13. She attended Jennings High School and SLI (now University of South Louisiana) where she was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority. The main focus of her young life was ballet which she studied from childhood through college. She was quite an accomplished dancer. It is during her college years that she met the love of her life, Joe Black. They were married during World War II when Joe was home on leave.
Mrs. Black taught in Elementary Education for 1 year and spent the remainder of her life as a housewife and mother. Her greatest joy was taking care of her husband and daughter. She was involved in various clubs and organizations, most importantly the 1st Presbyterian Church of Jennings and its Women's group. She was also a member of Reveler's Club and Entre Noux. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, reading, cooking, playing golf and sailing, which she enjoyed with her husband of 64 years. Later in life they also spent a great deal of time traveling.
Maxine was predeceased by her husband, Joe Black.
Survivors include her daughter, Celia Joe Black; grandsons, Joe and Dan Arnette; and great-grandchildren, Cru, Harley and Emma Arnette.
Serving as pallbearers are Joe and Dan Arnette, Bruce Mulvey, Burt Tietje, Charlie Williams, Pat Deavillie and Joe Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Jim George, James Hebert and Walter "Corky" Arnette.
Donations in memory of Maxine may be made to: Zigler Art Museum or Presbyterian Church of Welsh, La., (where she is currently a member).
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020