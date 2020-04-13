Home

Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Maxine Marie Wilks


1930 - 2020
Maxine Marie Wilks Obituary
Maxine Marie Chapman Wilks, "Mawmaw" to many, went home to Jesus on April 11, 2020 at age 89, in Lake Charles, La. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life with family and friends.
Maxine was born to Robertson and Malina Chapman on April 21, 1930, in Fenton, La. As a child, Maxine excelled in school, especially with spelling. Maxine enjoyed spending time with her grandparents and attending events with her family.
Maxine met her husband Bobby in 1946 in Lake Charles, La. They married on Dec. 28,1946 and went on to have three children Raymond, Melvin, and Barbara.
Maxine loved cooking, cleaning and attending church. She was a deeply loved member of First Apostolic Church in Moss Bluff, where she enjoyed many messages from Bishop and Reverend Jon Hair. She lived out her faith by serving others within the church. She was cherished by all who met her.
Maxine joins her parents, Robertson and Malina Chapman, spouse Bobby Gerald Wilks, son Melvin Wilks, sisters Eula Thibodeaux and Carolyn McCraney, brother Hilton Chapman, and great grandson Truett Willett in Heaven. She is survived by her children Raymond Wilks and Barbara Wilks Fowler, sisters Dora Ivey, Emma Reed, brother Bobby Chapman (Elaine), grandchildren Sheila White (Matthew) Tammy Rousseau (Mackey),Cindy Morse (Tony), Jamie Wilks, Kimberly Willett (Marc), Teri "Missey"Brown, and Christopher (Megan) Fowler, numerous great grandchildren who were the love of her life, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2020
