Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Maxine Andrus
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Maxine Royer Andrus


Maxine Royer Andrus Obituary
Maxine Royer Andrus, of Moss Bluff, passed away peacefully at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home two days shy of turning 98.
Mrs. Andrus was born on June 26, 1921, in DeQuincy, where she was a graduate of DeQuincy High School. The family moved to Lake Charles before settling in Moss Bluff 47 years ago. Mrs. Andrus was a long-time dedicated member of First Pentecostal Church where she participated in the Ladies Prayer Group. She was honored to be the oldest living member of the church.
She took pleasure in entertaining and will be remembered as an outstanding hostess and remarkable cook. In her earlier years, she enjoyed sewing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jan Verdine (Marlan) of Orange, Texas; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Andrus of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Mike Andrus (Ellen), Trena Stevison (Patrick), Myron Waldrep and Ashley Waldrep; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Andrus; and her son, James R. "Jimmy" Andrus.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice of SWLA and to her longtime caregiver, Sherry Anderson for their care and compassion given while taking care of Mrs. Andrus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church. Pastor Jeffery Ralston will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin in the church on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on June 25, 2019
