Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May Mouton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Dell (David) Mouton


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Dell (David) Mouton Obituary
On the beautiful day of April 11, 2020, May Dell David Mouton, a resident of Eufaula, Ala., was surrounded by angels and taken home by the hands of Jesus. May Dell was born in Lacassine, La., the daughter of Ramie and Alta David. In 1958, she met and married Cecil M. Pettis. They moved and settled in Port St. Joe, Fla., where they had two sons, Keef and Kevin Pettis. May Dell was a stay at home mother for 20 years with many talents creating wonderful memories for her boys. She was den mother of scouts and homeroom mom at school. May Dell was a master in her flower and vegetable gardens and a Cajun chef in the kitchen. She had a love for antiques, history, the arts, traveling, making jewelry, dancing and listening to different types of music. May Dell never met a stranger and had a joy in her heart that she would pass along to others which this love continues in her two sons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny Mouton; one brother, Herman David (Leora); two sisters, Dorothy Guzman (Andy) and Margaret Benoit. Survivors include her sons, Keef (Donna) Pettis, Kevin (Maryann) Pettis; her grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Pettis, Codey (Chasady) Thibodeaux, Ryan (Keisha) Pettis, Cameron Pettis (Natalie Corinne), Christian Burt, Steven Boydstun and Lauren Boydstun; her brother-in-law, Harold Benoit; her great-grandchildren, Allisa and Jaxon Pettis, Emma Corinne. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date in Louisiana. Peavy Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -