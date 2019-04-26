Home

Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-0521
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Blake Street Church of Christ
103 N. Blake St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Blake Street Church of Christ
103 N. Blake St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
May Helen Lampton


May Helen Lampton
May Helen Lampton Obituary
May Helen Lampton, 85, a resident of Lake Charles, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, in a local hospital.
Helen was born on Jan. 21, 1934, in Sumrall, Miss., to the late Lucille Barnes and John Magee. She was a faithful member and "Mother" of the Blake Street Church of Christ, pastored by Brother Tommy Jordan.
Helen leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Gary Barnes of New Orleans, La.; two brothers, Clifford and Roy Magee; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Barnes and John Magee; relatives, Samuel Lee Durr, Lotte Mae Magee, Lourine Magee, J.C. Magee, the Rev. A. Willie Magee, James Magee, Bill F. Lampton and Samuel Lee Durr.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Blake Street Church of Christ, 103 N. Blake St., Lake Charles. Brother Tommy Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until time of celebration services. Interment will be in Perkins Cemetery in Westlake, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2019
