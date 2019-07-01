Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM Funeral 11:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Creole , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mayola Broussard Wicke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mayola Veronica Broussard Wicke

1922 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mayola Veronica Broussard Wicke passed away at 4:17 a.m. on June 29, 2019 in the comfort of her home following a brief battle with brain cancer. She was 97 years old. She was born the seventh of eight children on February 4, 1922 to Joseph Broussard and Euphemie Richard Broussard. She was a member of a pioneer Cameron Parish Family. She was the last living member of her generation on both sides of her family. That generational light is now extinguished.

As a child, she worked on her family's farm, picking crops and vegetables by hand and riding horseback with her father to care for the family's cattle herd. She enjoyed telling stories of her childhood to anyone who would listen. She married Robert Wicke, left home, and followed him where his employment took him, living in Georgia, the Carolinas, Arkansas, and Texas to name a few. She loved Robert dearly and enjoyed her life and her travels with him. She and Robert had no children of their own. He preceded her in death, suddenly and unexpectedly, in 1974. His death was extremely difficult for her, but she persevered. In her 70s she med Curtis Richard. Curtis brought great joy to her after so many years as a widow. She remained devoted to him and by his side until his passing.

After Robert's passing she took on the position of church trustee for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for many years. On Monday of each week, she volunteered her time and talent as church secretary/treasurer for twenty-five years. She spearheaded hospitality for incoming priest and church socials. She was a member of the Alter Society, caring for the church linens. She was a charter member of the original Court Mary Olive 1463 Catholic Daughters. She worked behind the scenes for the Knights of Columbus Council 3014, always present for fund raisers and church bazaars. She was awarded the Pro Ecclesia ET Pontifice Medal of the Roman Catholic Church. It is known as the "Cross of Honor" and is given for distinguished service to the church by lay people and clergy. It is the highest medal that can be awarded to the laity by the papacy. She was also awarded the Devoted Service Medal of the Diocese of Lake Charles.

In 1980, she helped establish the Cameron Parish Cowbelles. She was a member of the Cameron Parish Home Demonstration Club for fifty (50) years, serving as an officer. She won numerous sewing, dressmaking, canning and cooking contest. She was featured in the local newspaper, The Cameron Pilot, with her recipes. She worked for the United States Postal Service for many years.

She was a charter member of the original Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival, serving on several committees. She spearheaded the Fur Festival Hospitality Committee for years, teaching that talent for the future members to learn upon her retirement. She was honored by the Festival serving as parade marshal one year.

She was well known for her talent in setting up scrapbooks and was known as an authority on the subject. She lent her talent on the matter to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival, and to other organizations of which she was a member.

She was a survivor of Hurricane Audrey in 1957. She helped her family rebuild after the destruction and remained in Creole until being displaced by Hurricane Rita in 2005, at which time she relocated to Sweetlake. While still residing in Creole, she and three of her closes lady friends were affectionately known as the "Creole Golden Girls." For many years, she was the hostess for the annual Broussard-Wicke family Christmas party. She was a woman of great faith, praying daily, she loved eating Popeyes, Cottons and Seafood Palace. She was a perfectionist, highly organized, frugal, hardworking, strong-willed, and fiercely independent. She was a breast cancer survivor. She hosted a community rosary group in her home every Monday for several years, even up to the week of her passing. Her door was always open to company to whom she loved to serve coffee and a sweet treat. She lived a long and happy life. She was greatly loved by her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews of multiple generations from the Broussard and Wicke families, the Curtis Richard family, and many very special friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, grandparents, in-laws, four brothers and three sisters.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole. Monsignor Gaddy will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the funeral home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. with visitation to resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. til time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Josh Whatley and his staff for their excellent care; Heart of Hospice, and her personal caretakers- Martha Conner, Donna Suarez, and Renee Bailey- for their care, compassion, kindness and love.

