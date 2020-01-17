Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Starlight Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Starlight Baptist Church
Megan Simone Jones Obituary
Megan Simone Jones, 29, of Lake Charles, died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
Megan was a native and life-long resident of Lake Charles. She was an honor student, All American Scholar Student of 2003 and attended Barbe High School. Although Megan was very private in her nature, she enjoyed taking care of children and elderly as well as writing poetry and painting.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Clement Brown Sr., Raymond Shelton and Andrew Jones; grandmother, Norma L. Reeder; and godbrother, Denzel L. Lampkin.
Those left to mourn her death and cherish her memories are parents, Felicia (Lisa) Brown Reeder and husband Kevin and Andre Jones and wife Farah, both of Lake Charles; her three-year-old daughter, Kierstan Penelope Byrd and her father Adagio Byrd, Lake Charles; sister, Chris Jones, Lake Charles; maternal grandmother, Eva Dugas Brown, Lake Charles; and paternal grandmother, Minnie Ruth Lewis Shelton, Lake Charles; godparents, the Rev. Kenneth Brown and Cheryl Barnes; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Starlight Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with a celebration of her life to begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kenneth Brown will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020
