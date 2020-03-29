Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Lacassine Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Melard Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melard Joseph Breaux Sr.


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melard Joseph Breaux Sr. Obituary
IOWA – Melard Joseph Breaux, Sr. 96 ½, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his residence. He was born on October 8, 1923 in Kaplan, La to the late Elisa and Ulger Breaux, and raised by William Abshire.
He served in the U. S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific from 1943 – 1946.
Melard loved fishing, talking about old times and dancing and listening to French music.
Survivors include his son, Melard Breaux, Jr. (Vickie) of Iowa; daughters, Evelyn Lee (Rick) of Youngsville; Judy Isbell (Jerry) of Slidell; Lea Trahan of Westlake; Vicki Royer (Leon) of Sulphur; NaDean Breaux of Iowa; daughter-in-law, Jane Breaux of Kentucky; sisters, Annie Fontenot and Mary Young; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Medora Breaux; son, Nolan Breaux and grandchildren, Kevin Breaux; Shanon Breaux; Nikki Trahan; Beau Royer; Britt Royer; James Isbell; Kayla Holden and Victoria Louviere.
The family would like to thank the staff of Christus St. Patrick Hospice for the compassion shown to their father.
Graveside services are in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only. **
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -