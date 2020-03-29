|
|
IOWA – Melard Joseph Breaux, Sr. 96 ½, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his residence. He was born on October 8, 1923 in Kaplan, La to the late Elisa and Ulger Breaux, and raised by William Abshire.
He served in the U. S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific from 1943 – 1946.
Melard loved fishing, talking about old times and dancing and listening to French music.
Survivors include his son, Melard Breaux, Jr. (Vickie) of Iowa; daughters, Evelyn Lee (Rick) of Youngsville; Judy Isbell (Jerry) of Slidell; Lea Trahan of Westlake; Vicki Royer (Leon) of Sulphur; NaDean Breaux of Iowa; daughter-in-law, Jane Breaux of Kentucky; sisters, Annie Fontenot and Mary Young; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Medora Breaux; son, Nolan Breaux and grandchildren, Kevin Breaux; Shanon Breaux; Nikki Trahan; Beau Royer; Britt Royer; James Isbell; Kayla Holden and Victoria Louviere.
The family would like to thank the staff of Christus St. Patrick Hospice for the compassion shown to their father.
Graveside services are in Lacassine Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only. **
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020