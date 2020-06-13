Melba Bush, 87, of Sulphur, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She loved cooking and enjoyed her family. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Melba loved the Lord and was of Baptist faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randall Bush and wife Connie, and Pamela White and husband Steve, all of Sulphur; four grandchildren, Ethan Bush, Hayley Bush Little, Keri White Leger and Whitney White Garza; five great-grandchildren, Ethan James Bush Jr., Jackson Little, William Little, Keighly Leger and Kolby Leger; and a special niece, Linda LeJeune.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Wayne Bush; and two sisters, Margie Flores and Eveleen Karbowski.
A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mimosa Pines South of Carlyss. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Johnson and Robsion Funeral Home of Sulphur.
The family would like to send a heartfelt Thank You to Shannon Cassell of Heart of Hospice and Sterling Childs for the compassionate care given to our Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in American Press on Jun. 13, 2020.