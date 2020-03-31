|
Melba Cole Perkins, 91, of DeQuincy, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born to her late parents, Dump and Aurelia Cole on Dec. 17, 1928, in DeQuincy. She was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Judge Judy. She enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere of her home and it was always open to loved ones and friends. She was a retired Librarian with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system and had the ability to make people feel like the Library was their home. Melba was a faithful member of The Pentecostal Church of DeQuincy for 62 years, where she taught Sunday School to several generations.
She is survived by two daughters, Krista Lowery and husband Sam of Baton Rouge, Ronda Jacobs and husband Garland of DeQuincy; three sons, Keithon Perkins and wife Sherry of DeQuincy, Derek Perkins and wife Vicki of DeQuincy, Brent Perkins and wife Sue of Sulphur; one brother, the Rev. Marvin Cole of Beaumont; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Melba was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldon "Buddy" Perkins; and her daughter, Dana Red.
A private Graveside Service will take place at Perkins Cemetery with Judge Sam L. Lowery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , and .
Service entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed of Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2020