Melba Doucet Gallien
1941 - 2020
Melba Doucet Gallien, 79, of Lake Charles passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Gallien was born on March 4, 1941 in Chatagnier, La and was raised in Eunice before moving to Lake Charles in 1962. She was a long time, devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she belonged to the Christian Mothers, Ladies Auxiliary Court #141, and the Keenagers Senior Citizen Group. She will be remembered for her friendly disposition. Mrs. Gallien was a people person who enjoyed spending time visiting the elderly and sick and she was known for her love of talking on the phone. Most of all, she adored her children and grandchildren and cherished her time spent with them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Arceneaux (Gregory) of Lake Charles, Tracey Gallien of Houston, and Christopher James Gallien (Annetta) of Moss Bluff; a sister, Mary James (Oswald) of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eurise Gallien; her parents, Leonez and Elton Doucet; and a brother, Malcolm Doucet.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m.

Published in American Press on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
1
Rosary
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 28, 2020
Deepest Condolences to Angela, Chris, and Tracy. I Will Be Keeping Your Family in My Thoughts and Prayers.

Mrs. Melba was Near and Dear to My Heart and Shall Be Deeply Missed.
Karen Carrier
Friend
June 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family at this time of grief. May the god of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of bereavement. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we Lose because they are precious in Gods eyes.
C.P.
June 28, 2020
TO MRS MELBA FAMILY CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN I AM SOO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF A MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER SHE WILL BE DEARLY MISSED . NO MORE SUFFERING NO MORE PAIN . REST IN PEACE MRS MEBLA YOU ARE HOME NOW
RAYMOND BROOKS
June 28, 2020
My condolences out to Melbas family. Angela, Chris, and Tracy, your mother is at peace now. To Mary, Your sister is no longer in pain. God has her in the palm of his hands. She will always be in our hearts and the memories of her will remain. Love Karen and Ronnie Bias and Lorena Arceneaux
Karen Bias
Family
June 28, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the family.
Gertie Rodriguez
Friend
June 27, 2020
Maw Maw!!! What can i say smh!! Imma miss u so much you were the only grandmother i knew u were hard but fair.... im so hurt i can't see you because im in Atlanta but i know you were proud of me and i will remember you just the way you were the boys will miss you so much and so will keisha we will hold on to your memories as long as we live you were tired and you deserve your rest i will see you when the time comes i love you and will forever miss you maw maw my baby
Juain Blaney
Grandchild
June 27, 2020
Cousin Melba you will be greatly missed by us especially my mother MaryNell. She will miss talking to you on the phone very much. We love you and know you are in a better place right now. Will miss you dearly . Your cousins MaryNell Johnwell and her daughter Edwanda and family.
Edwanda Cesar-Goins
Family
