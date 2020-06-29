Melba Doucet Gallien, 79, of Lake Charles passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Gallien was born on March 4, 1941 in Chatagnier, La and was raised in Eunice before moving to Lake Charles in 1962. She was a long time, devoted member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where she belonged to the Christian Mothers, Ladies Auxiliary Court #141, and the Keenagers Senior Citizen Group. She will be remembered for her friendly disposition. Mrs. Gallien was a people person who enjoyed spending time visiting the elderly and sick and she was known for her love of talking on the phone. Most of all, she adored her children and grandchildren and cherished her time spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Arceneaux (Gregory) of Lake Charles, Tracey Gallien of Houston, and Christopher James Gallien (Annetta) of Moss Bluff; a sister, Mary James (Oswald) of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eurise Gallien; her parents, Leonez and Elton Doucet; and a brother, Malcolm Doucet.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store