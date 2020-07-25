1/1
Melba Duhon
1921 - 2020
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Melba Anita (Phillips) Duhon, age 98, left this world to be reunited with her husband and a host of loved ones.
Known as Mi Mi to many who knew and loved her (or was it Me Me? This was a source of spirited discussions among her grandchildren). She was born in Ragley, La., to Henry and Rinsie (Ware) Phillips on Nov. 15, 1921. At a young age, Mi Mi (who acquired the nickname of "Postsie" somewhere along the way) married Woodrow Wilson Duhon. Early in their lives, they became parents to Gretchen Ann and Beverly Lynn. Much LATER in life, they welcomed an unexpected caboose, Pamela Diane. Woody made sure that his wife never wanted for material things in life. She did not need to work outside the home; however, she held a variety of jobs throughout her life for one purpose only: being with people! Two of her favorite jobs were Mullers Department Store and Tony's Pizza. Mi Mi never met a stranger and loved to be on the go. Her father used to say "If you pour gasoline on a pine log, Melba will be the first to straddle it and say 'where are we going?" Melba and Woody were extremely involved in Boulevard Baptist Church. Countless babies were rocked in the nursery and multitudes of meals were cooked/served/cleaned up after in the church kitchen. Several mothers in the church were helped out when Mi Mi happily agreed to keep their babies during the work day. Her love for her children and grandchildren was shown through the acts of sewing clothes for her daughters and costumes for her grandchildren, serving as room mother, cooking individual supper requests all in one meal, and attending any family event, large or small. Mi Mi, like her mother, was faithful to set an example of prayer and service for her children. She served as a proud Moss Regional Hospital Pink Lady, even serving as President for a term or so. Late in life, Mi Mi spent many happy hours gallivanting around town with granddaughter, Haley, getting nails done, eating at the Piccadilly, and looking for adventure. She loved babies, dogs, shopping, going to gospel singings, and most of all, interacting with friends and family. Having lived at Resthaven Nursing Center for the last chapter of her life, Melba was a daily fixture in the hallways as she checked on those not fortunate enough to be able to leave their rooms and be mobile. She represented Resthaven as its Mardi Gras queen one season, after which she always had a "royal" air about her. Even though she really wanted that 100th birthday party to match the one she had on her 90th, she would be quick to repeat, once again, "I've had a good life and had lots of blessings."
Mi Mi was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Woody Duhon, her parents, daughter, Gretchen Duhon King, siblings Rev. Herbert Phillips, Merle Phillips, J.C. Phillips, and Millie Ensign.
Those who will remember her daily are daughters Beverly Allen (Charles) and Pamela LeDoux (Colvin); grandchildren Rob King, Stacie Reed (Mike), Haley Guillory (Josh), and Connor Fry. Surviving great-grands are Robert King III, Shelbie Lockhart (Orlan), Riley Reed, Jamie Guillory, Daniel Guillory, and Branson Guillory, who will join the family in 3 weeks. MiMi also leaves behind two great-great grandchildren, Orlan Reed Lockhart and Gwendolyn Lockhart. Pam and Mallory Nicholson are special bonus family members on Team Mi Mi. A well-loved group of nieces will also remember "Aunt Melba" while telling stories from throughout the years and cackling with laughter brought on by fond memories.
A social distancing visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. A graveside service, led by Reverend Randy Monroe, will immediately follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Rob King and Robert King III, Connor Fry, Mike Reed, Josh Guillory, Colvin LeDoux, and Charles Allen.
If you would like to honor Mi Mi's memory, please social distance and wear a mask while in public.

Published in American Press on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
26
Graveside service
Highland Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
5 entries
July 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this sad time.
Mrs. Duhon was always upbeat and outgoing. She has a
Wonderful legacy. May your memories comfort you.
Meredith
July 25, 2020
I know you must be comforted by the thought that your mother is face to face with Jesus! You and your family are in my prayers, Pam. Love to you all.♥ Tonya (Brewton) Veazey
Tonya Veazey
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Love & Friendship Mark & Cyndi LeJeune
Cyndi LeJeune
Friend
July 24, 2020
Pam, Colvin and family,
I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. Sending hugs and prayers to everyone.
Brenda Wilkinson
Friend
July 23, 2020
What a reunion was held when MiMi entered into heaven. We have so many precious memories of her. Our lives were enriched by knowing her. May the family feel our prayers.
Gail Vincent
Friend
