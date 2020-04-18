|
Melba Louise "Blondie" LeJuine, 86, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in a local care center.
She had been a resident of Hackberry for over 60 years. Blondie enjoyed going to the casino, working puzzles, coloring, playing Bingo, and taking care of her cats.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Edwards and wife Gail of Sulphur, Brenda Edwards of Starks, Betty Chesson and husband Tim of Alabama, Ann Jones of Westlake, Jeanie Clark of Bastrop, Texas, Mark LeJuine and wife Trudy of Lake Charles, Ronnie LeJuine of Carlyss, Tammy Hudgins and husband Jeff of Sulphur, and Eddie LeJuine and wife Michelle of Hackberry; her brother, John Crossan of Florida; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Caffery LeJuine; her children, Barbara Edwards, Tommy Edwards, Shelby Jacobs and Linda Laviolet; and a sister, Woletta Gessner.
A private graveside service will be held by her family on Monday, April 20, at Roselawn Cemetery. The Rev. Monte Rowse will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 18, 2020