SULPHUR- Meleena Morgan Frey, 58, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. Meleena, also known as "Mel Mel" or "Mo", worked for many years at the Methodist Children's Home of Southwest Louisiana. She absolutely loved the children there and they adored her. She attended Water's Edge Church in Lake Charles. She had a great sense of humor and kept everyone laughing. Meleena was known as a very open-minded and free-spirited person who never judged anyone.
Survivors include her daughters, Megan Nicole Frey of Sulphur and Maggie Marie Frey Brown and husband, Derek of Tucson, Ariz.; her father, Donald Morgan of Sulphur; her siblings, Julie Kyle of Sulphur and Pat Morgan of Houston, Texas; she was "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Adelyn Menard, Gabriel Newhouse, Brody Brown, and a baby girl on the way, Eleanor Rose Marie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgette Key; and her brother, Michael Morgan.
A Celebration of Meleena's Life will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Jan. 13, 2020