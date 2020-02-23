|
Melinda Graham died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 73.
She was born in Lake Charles on July 17, 1946, seven minutes after her twin brother, Cloyd "Max" Allison Jr. The two of them were inseparable from the beginning and kept in close touch all through their lives.
Melinda attended school in Lake Charles, and graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1964. While in high school, she was active in many clubs and organizations, including the LCHS Kilties marching group. Both she and her two older sisters participated as cymbalists in the drum corps.
She attended Centenary College, then McNeese State University. However, her calling was to be a paralegal, and later she attended school in Atlanta to become a Certified Paralegal.
Melinda was married to George William "Billy" Graham from 1967 to 1982, and had two children - Mindy Lin in 1971 and Garrett William in 1975. Melinda's career as a Paralegal gave her and her family the opportunity to live in different cities. They lived in Baton Rouge from 1983 to 1988 and in Beaumont, Texas, for a few years before returning and settling in the Bell City/Lake Charles. She worked as a paralegal in the law firm Baggett, McCall and Burgess until her retirement several years ago.
Melinda was a talented musician, both as a vocalist and a pianist. She played piano for the adult sunday school class at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles as a youth and at Sweet Lake United Methodist Church as an adult for many years. She also enjoyed her sorority sisters in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was actively involved in the groups activities. She served as Chapter President and was the chapter Sweetheart as well. Always involved, she served in various offices in the Home Owners Association of her neighborhood and was active in the Methodist Women's Group at her church. As a member of University United Methodist Church and the UMW, she served as a leader on both the local and district levels.
Melinda was loved and admired throughout her life for her kind heart, generosity of spirit, and contagious laughter. She was known for making jokes, sharing a word of advice, and showing genuine love to those around her. She is a light that will be missed, and her loved ones will continue to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cloyd "Max" Allison and Marie Allison; and her sister, Melody Wilson Lanier.
She is survived by her twin brother, Max Allison of Baton Rouge; her older sister, Sharilynn Allison Aucoin of Geismer; daughter, Mindy Graham Manard and husband Patrick Manard, and son Garrett William Graham and wife Karen Barrow Graham. She also leaves five grandchildren: Lindsey Rivet, Hunter Manard, Hannah Graham, Zachary Graham, and Ashley Graham. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also mourn her passing.
Memorial service will be at University United Methodist Church on Patrick Street in Lake Charles on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. She will be interred at the columbarium at First Methodist Church in Lake Charles in a private family ceremony later that same afternoon. Flowers or donations can be made to University United Methodist Church.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2020