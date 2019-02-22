Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda Jane Coleman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melinda Jane Coleman Obituary
Melinda Jane Coleman, 56, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, in a local care center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and lived a very religious life.
Melinda is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Shaheen and husband Anthony and Trish Stine and husband Michael all of Sulphur; two brothers, Donald Ray Cormier and Shane Cormier; stepfather, Harry Oliva; and granddaughter, Makayla Stine.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Following visitation cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now