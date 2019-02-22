|
Melinda Jane Coleman, 56, passed away on Feb. 21, 2019, in a local care center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and lived a very religious life.
Melinda is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Shaheen and husband Anthony and Trish Stine and husband Michael all of Sulphur; two brothers, Donald Ray Cormier and Shane Cormier; stepfather, Harry Oliva; and granddaughter, Makayla Stine.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Following visitation cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2019