Graveside service for Mother Melissa Williams, 82, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Community Cemetery in Dequincy, La. She departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Sharon Williams; sister, Joyce Leday; and grandchildren, Darian and A'Kailen "Kay Kay" Williams.

