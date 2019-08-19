|
|
Melvin Braneff, age 93, passed away Aug. 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Melvin proudly served his country, serving in World War II retiring from the United States Air Force in 1964. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Aver Johnson Braneff; children, Melvin "Moe" Braneff and wife, Jeanne of Weston, Mo, Leanne Treme and husband, Neil of Glenmora, La., Randy Braneff and wife, Rhonda of Youngsville, La. and Karen Bubrig and husband, Ross of Friendswood, TX; 22 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren,1 great great grandchild and two very close family friends, Colleen Irwin Pinder of Dequincy, La. and Layton LeBlanc of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Ray Braneff; parents, Simien and Sina Ashworth Braneff; 11 brothers and 4 sisters.
The funeral will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Pastor Neil Treme of Glenmora Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Clark Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Shepherd's Pie, Post Office Box 202, Libuse, LA 71348
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home 1810 West Fourth Street Dequincy, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 19, 2019