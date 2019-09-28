Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Barrilleaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Charles Barrilleaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Charles Barrilleaux Obituary
Melvin Charles Barrilleaux, 86, of Sulphur, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in a local hospital. He worked and retired from Otis Engineering after 34 years of service. Melvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He loved being a jokester, watching sports and being with his family.
Melvin is survived by his children, Rhonda Hood and David Barrilleaux, both of Sulphur; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Ronald "Ba" Barrilleaux and wife Dot; daughter-in-law, Lynn Barrilleaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Belle Broussard Barrilleaux; parents, Frank and Theresa Barrilleaux; sister, Delores Boudreaux; 3 sons, Joseph Jerry Barrilleaux, Randall Charles Barrilleaux, and Chester Joseph Barrilleaux; and grandson, Jeremy Jude Barrilleaux.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Roger Corley officiating. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now