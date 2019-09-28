|
Melvin Charles Barrilleaux, 86, of Sulphur, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in a local hospital. He worked and retired from Otis Engineering after 34 years of service. Melvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He loved being a jokester, watching sports and being with his family.
Melvin is survived by his children, Rhonda Hood and David Barrilleaux, both of Sulphur; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Ronald "Ba" Barrilleaux and wife Dot; daughter-in-law, Lynn Barrilleaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Belle Broussard Barrilleaux; parents, Frank and Theresa Barrilleaux; sister, Delores Boudreaux; 3 sons, Joseph Jerry Barrilleaux, Randall Charles Barrilleaux, and Chester Joseph Barrilleaux; and grandson, Jeremy Jude Barrilleaux.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Roger Corley officiating. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m. until time of the service.
