Melvin Joseph Gallien Sr., 85, of Lake Charles, La., gracefully departed this life at 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
He was born in Lawtell, La., on Aug. 22, 1933. Melvin was the oldest of nine children born from the union of the late Aaron and Elizabeth Riggs Gallien and he lived most of his life in Lake Charles.
For 62 years he was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he served for 49 years in the Knights of Peter Claver Council #141, in addition to the Holy Name Society and Usher Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Aaron Gallien Jr.; two sisters, Joyce Doucett and Nelma Henderson; son, Willie Johnson; son-in-law, Illinois Thomas Jr.; paternal grandparents, Cleveland and Theresa Lavergne Gallien; and maternal grandparents, Felix and Lucia "Lucy" Bellard Riggs.
In 1997, Melvin retired from PPG Chemical Plant in Westlake, La., with over 27 years of service. He was a retired member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local Lodge 470, District 161 with 31 years of membership.
Melvin is survived and leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Elva Kennerson Gallien the love of his life for 62 years and to their union seven children, Rebecca Gallien-Thomas of Missouri City, Texas, Charlotte Ann Richards (Elliott) of Alvin, Texas, Virginia Jones (Sonny) of Fresno, Texas, Christine Walker (Eric) of Sugar Land, Texas, Faye Inez Red (Wilton) of Lake Charles, La., Ray Anthony Gallien (Yvette) of Manvel, Texas, Melvin Gallien Jr. (Jeryl) of North Hollywood, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one brother, Welton Gallien (Margie) of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Genevia Fontenette (Roland) of Pacoima, Calif., Juanita Washington (Jeremiah) of Lancaster, Calif., Mary Lee Bushnell (Edward) and Velma Marie Gallien, both of Lake Charles, La.; three godsons, Daniel Guillory, Claude Gallien and David Alexander plus a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Melvin was a caring person who loved all of his family dearly.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake St., Lake Charles, La. 70605 and the funeral service will be at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Opelousas Street, Father Tim Goodly, Officiating. Burial following in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 26, 2019