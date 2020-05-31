Melvin Masten Thomas
1929 - 2020
Melvin Masten Thomas, 90, of Lake Charles, La, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in a local care facility.
Mr. Thomas was born July 10, 1929 in Logansport, In., to Ortho and Thelma Harper Thomas. He was a 1947 graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, In. He retired after 35 years of service from US Steel in Pittsburgh before moving to Lake Charles. He was an active member of the Southwest Louisiana Coin Club, the Order of DeMolay and a Master Mason of Glen Park Lodge 732 in Valparaiso, In. for 65 years. He was a faithful member of South City Christian Church. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Lucinda Manuel Thomas; his daughter, Susan Breaux (Steven) of Lake Charles; his son, James Thomas (Edith) of Lake Charles; his sister, Delores Shevchenko of Hammond, In.; his brother, Ortho Thomas of Gary, In.; five grandchildren; Samantha Deroche (Mark), Natalie Breaux, Corey Breaux, Kimberly Knepper (Jared), Lauren Martin and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughters, Judy and Melina; and his brother, Robert William Thomas.
Sincere thanks to all of the staff at Resthaven Nursing home for their love and care given over the many years and to Harbor Hospice.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dave Lang will officiate. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Elton, La. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and will resume on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to South City Christian Church.

Published in American Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Bill and I send our love and prayers to each member of your family. May the beautiful memories of a loving husband, father, grand father, and great grandfather be with you always. May your faith sustain you.
Billie Sue and Bill Taylor
May 28, 2020
Mr. Thomas was a real sweetheart. Had many interesting stories. His smile and warmth will be missed. RIP Mr. Thomas. .
Cyndi LeJeune
Acquaintance
