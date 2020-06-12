Melvin Ray Lewis, 78, was born March 15, 1942, in Bellevue, La., to the late Leuie and Louise Arceneaux Lewis. A native of Bellevue, he resided in Lake Charles, La. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He departed this life Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:12 a.m. in Lake Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Eleanor R. Lewis; one daughter, Terri (Stanley W.) Shelton; one son, Jonathan W. Lewis; three sisters, Mary (Wilson) Monsanto-Orphe, Sadie Mitchell and Helen Carmouche; one brother, Preston Lewis; seven grandchildren; best friend, David Simien; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and three brothers. There will be a private memorial service among family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store