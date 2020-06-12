Melvin Ray Lewis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Ray Lewis, 78, was born March 15, 1942, in Bellevue, La., to the late Leuie and Louise Arceneaux Lewis. A native of Bellevue, he resided in Lake Charles, La. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He departed this life Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:12 a.m. in Lake Charles. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Eleanor R. Lewis; one daughter, Terri (Stanley W.) Shelton; one son, Jonathan W. Lewis; three sisters, Mary (Wilson) Monsanto-Orphe, Sadie Mitchell and Helen Carmouche; one brother, Preston Lewis; seven grandchildren; best friend, David Simien; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and three brothers. There will be a private memorial service among family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved