Merdic Ke’Andre Williams
2000 - 2020
Merdic Ke'Andre Williams, 20, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La., surrounded by his parents. He was born Jan. 11, 2000, to Calvin and Chamica Williams in Fort Walden Beach, Fla.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Calvin and Chamica Williams; two brothers, Calvin Cardez Robert and Malik Williams, both of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Harmony Williams of Lake Charles, La.; his sitter, Brianne Green of Jennings, La.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Elder Darnold Catlon officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
9:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 9, 2020
My prayers are with you and ur family & Johnny Jr. AKA Doodie sends his love.
yolanda Wesley
Family
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family!
Beca Bernal
Friend
May 8, 2020
On behalf of marcus and arleine thomas we want to send our sincere condolences to yall. our family 1 family indeed we love you guys hang in there god has called home an angel.
Marcus Thomas
Family
May 8, 2020
I will miss you Merdic. You were such a job to be around. May you continue to rest in God arms.
Waltresa Collins
Friend
May 8, 2020
The sweetest young man I knew.
Condolences to the family.
He will be missed
Love always
Judy Johnson
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending condolences and Lifting you and your family in prayer.
Pam Mayne
Friend
May 8, 2020
To Harmony Williams and family, my sincere sympathy for your loss. I remember Merdic as a sweet little boy. May you find comfort in God's mercy and the love of family and friends. Mrs. Nelson, former teacher of Harmony.
Laura Nelson
Teacher
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Merdic was such a sweet child.
Lisha Langston
May 8, 2020
To my familyI will continue to keep you all lifted in prayer. My love and thoughts are with you. Sorry we cant be there physically but know that we are with you every step of the way spiritually. The sun will shine again cause GODs got you. All of my love.

To MerdicI will never forget you. I will keep you in my heart and that handsome smiling face in my thoughts always. Love you sweet boy, rest peacefully in the arms of GOD
Novanda Kennedy
Family
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brandon Gobert
Friend
