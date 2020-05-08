Merdic Ke'Andre Williams, 20, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La., surrounded by his parents. He was born Jan. 11, 2000, to Calvin and Chamica Williams in Fort Walden Beach, Fla.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Calvin and Chamica Williams; two brothers, Calvin Cardez Robert and Malik Williams, both of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Harmony Williams of Lake Charles, La.; his sitter, Brianne Green of Jennings, La.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Elder Darnold Catlon officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

