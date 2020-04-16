Home

Merry Carnahan
Merry "Ellen" Carnahan


1947 - 2020
Merry "Ellen" Carnahan Obituary
Merry "Ellen" Carnahan, 72, passed away in a local hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1947, in Oakland, Calif., to Bennie and Mollie Gass.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and 4-H events and traveling to and touring wine country in California.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Carnahan; children, Robbie Carnahan and Mollie Miller (Neil); grandchildren, Bryce Navarre, Bailey Carnahan, Brandt Carnahan, Blaylin Carnahan, Garrett Miller, Coy Miller and Josie Miller; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Maverick Suire; siblings, Kathy Sonnier, Sandra Iglinsky, Beverly Day, Janie Soley and John Gass; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Farris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rita Groetzinger.
In compliance with current state regulations, a private visitation and graveside services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff for the immediate family only. Interment will take place in Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Longville, La.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of MD Anderson and St. Patrick Hospitals for their compassion and care.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2020
