Mertie Scarborough, 83, passed away on April 27, 2020, in a local care facility. Mertie enjoyed crocheting, reading, shopping, plants and gardening. She loved to feed the birds, squirrels and watch them play.
Mertie is survived by her two children, Sandy Tyler and husband Don of Humble, Texas, and Trudi Scarborough and J.C. Farlow of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Aaron Siller (Brittany), Dawn Tyler, Dee Tyler, Katherine Thorn, Tyler Farlow and Olivia Farlow; her great-grandchildren, Asher Malone, Zach Malone, JW Sanborn, Allysen Siller and Breland Thorn; two siblings, Florin "Perk" Parker and wife Cathy and Carl Parker; sister-in-law, Janet Parker; numerous nieces, nephews and many cousins; and her extended loving family, Sandy Schexnailder and Kathy Daigle, Lakyn LeJeune, Rosa Stabler, Lori Tillman and Bill Tillman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtic and Izetta Smith Parker; one brother, Estus Parker; one sister, Sharon Ladner; sister-in-law, Cheryl Parker; and special friend, Jack Berry.
Graveside service for Mertie will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home on Friday from 10-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for children.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 30, 2020