|
|
Meshinla Fairman, 51, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Meshinla is survived by her mother, Mary Fairman; sister, Timiki (Steven) Briggs of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother, David Fairman Jr. of Lake Charles, La.; her only son, Jasper (Pamela) Fairman of Baytown, Texas; four grandchildren; aunts; uncles; relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Louis Fairman Sr.
Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 16, 2020