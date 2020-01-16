Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Stevens' Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:30 PM
Stevens' Funeral Home
Meshinla Fairman Obituary
Meshinla Fairman, 51, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Meshinla is survived by her mother, Mary Fairman; sister, Timiki (Steven) Briggs of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother, David Fairman Jr. of Lake Charles, La.; her only son, Jasper (Pamela) Fairman of Baytown, Texas; four grandchildren; aunts; uncles; relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Louis Fairman Sr.
Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 16, 2020
