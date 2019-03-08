Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Micca Lachapelle
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Micca Fox Lachapelle


2018 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Micca Fox Lachapelle Obituary
Micca Fox Lachapelle, "Bear," eight months, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home in Jennings, La. He was born June 4, 2018, to Roland Lachapelle and Natasha Synigal in Lake Charles, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Roland Lachapelle and Natasha Synigal; two brothers, Zyan Serialle and Abraham Lachapelle both of Jennings, La.; his grandparents, Nathalie Guillory, Glenn Synigal, Roland and Dianna Lachapelle.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9 a.m at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, Father Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
