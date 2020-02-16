|
|
Michael Allen DuBrock, born April 27, 1955 in Lake Charles, son of the late Allen Victor and Katherine Oleta (Nelson) DuBrock, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 64.
Mike retired from Lake Charles Police Department as a Captain after 32 years of service. After retiring he then went to work with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff office. Mike was very proud of his time in law enforcement, and still loved his work and his past and current coworkers. He was a graduate of Lagrange High School. Mike enjoyed hunting, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, Raquel Landry DuBrock; daughter, Paige McGee (Christopher); grandchildren, Juliet; Nash; Trace and River; sisters, Jacquin Spell (Richard); Patsy DuBrock.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Special thanks to the Lake Charles Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office, Johnson & Brown Funeral Home and other agencies for escorting Mike back home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020