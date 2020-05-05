On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Michael "Tubby" Bergeron left his earthly home and met our Lord and Savior. Tubby was the oldest child born to Charles and Bobbie Jo Bergeron on Aug. 11, 1955. He was a 1974 graduate of Westlake High School. On June 28, 1975, he married the love of his life Ricky Bergeron. Tubby will be remembered as a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Michael was a part of many clubs and organizations. He was a member of Calcasieu Federal Employee Credit Union Board, President of "CCOA" Calcasieu Council on Aging, Board Member of Water District #4, and member of the Armed Forces Association. He was a Eucharistic Minister and Adult Alter Server at St. John Bosco Catholic Church where he also served on the ACTS Core Team. He was a member of West Cal Kiwanis Club, member of Knights of Columbus, Lifetime Member of LA High School Athletic Association where he officiated High School football for 23 years and 2 State Championships. Michael really enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, playing dice, watching football, playing cards, ACTS Retreats and politics. Above all Tubby cherished his time with his family, especially his granddaughters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Ricky Bergeron of Westlake, La.; one son, Michael "Mickey" Bergeron Jr. and wife Minnie of Westlake, La.; one daughter, Bridgette Chauvin and husband Eric of Holmwood, La.; four brothers, Charles "C.L." Bergeron and fiancé Loryn Williams of Ringoes, N.J., Darrel R. Bergeron and wife Cathy of Westlake, La., Clay Bergeron and wife Beckie of Westlake, La., and Keith Bergeron and wife Belinda of New Caney, Texas; two sisters, Debra Bergeron and husband Bill of Westlake, La., and Lana Martin and husband Ricky of Highlands, Texas; two granddaughters who were the apple of his eye, Lexie Chauvin and Aaliyah Bergeron; and also numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be Will Aucoin, Deric Snead, Keith Smith, Bill Willis, Tom Jones, Chad Evans, Waymond Jones and Reggie Bostick.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and will resume Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Father Jenesh Joseph and Deacon Fred Reed will officiate. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral service will be live streamed on J. E. Hixson & Sons Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store