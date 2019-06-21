Michael Charles Chiasson, 57, of Westlake, passed away peacefully at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Chiasson was born on July 1, 1961, in Rayne, La. In his earlier years he was a mechanic and has had a continued love for vehicles. Mr. Chiasson worked at the CCOA Bingo Hall and considered everyone there as his family. He enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 37 years, Penny Elaine Chiasson; four children, Miranda (Kris), Eric, Megan (Aaron) and Casey; his parents, Curtis and Ethel Chiasson; seven grandchildren, Noah, Mikey "Percy", Austin, Jayla, Annabell, Jensen and Evie Kate; sisters, Melanie (Carol Ann), Carolyn, Natalie (Keith) and Monique (Charlie); and a niece, Mady.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Father Michael Barras will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering will begin at the church at 10 a.m. until the rosary begins at 10:30 a.m.