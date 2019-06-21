Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Michael Chiasson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chiasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Chiasson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Michael Charles Chiasson Obituary
Michael Charles Chiasson, 57, of Westlake, passed away peacefully at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Chiasson was born on July 1, 1961, in Rayne, La. In his earlier years he was a mechanic and has had a continued love for vehicles. Mr. Chiasson worked at the CCOA Bingo Hall and considered everyone there as his family. He enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of more than 37 years, Penny Elaine Chiasson; four children, Miranda (Kris), Eric, Megan (Aaron) and Casey; his parents, Curtis and Ethel Chiasson; seven grandchildren, Noah, Mikey "Percy", Austin, Jayla, Annabell, Jensen and Evie Kate; sisters, Melanie (Carol Ann), Carolyn, Natalie (Keith) and Monique (Charlie); and a niece, Mady.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Father Michael Barras will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering will begin at the church at 10 a.m. until the rosary begins at 10:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now