Michael Christopher Calloura, of Lake Charles, La, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Midland, Texas.

Chris was born on Sept. 9, 1983 in Lake Charles, La and lived most of his life there. He was a 2002 graduate of A.M. Barbe High School. He attended McNeese State University, where he graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 2005 and served as an alumni ambassador. He later attended Columbia Southern earning a degree in Health Safety and Environmental Science in 2015.

After graduating from McNeese, Chris worked as a police officer for the Lake Charles Police Department. He later pursued a career in oil and gas safety and was working for Diamondback Energy, Inc., in Midland, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Barbara Streete Bailey and Michael F. Calloura, his wife Kelcee Calloura, her daughter Maddix Kate Baker and their son Mason Christopher Calloura, who will be born in September, his sister, Jennifer Calloura Corman and niece, Taylor Corman, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wanda and Frank Calloura and Virginia and William Streete, as well as his uncle Daniel Calloura.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, his laugh and the love he had for his family and friends. We find comfort in his favorite bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; 6in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

A private memorial service will be held at a later date due to restrictions during this time. At this time, his family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all those who have reached out with words of comfort. He was so loved.

